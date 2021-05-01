Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 621,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.