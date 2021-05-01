STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $211.02 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

