Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

