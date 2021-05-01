Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stepan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

