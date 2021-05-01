State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,505 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

