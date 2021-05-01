State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,432 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $137,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.