State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $564.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

