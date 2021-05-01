State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 265 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.