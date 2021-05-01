State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of REX stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.73 million, a PE ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

