State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,882. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

