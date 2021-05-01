State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $381,000 Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

