State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

