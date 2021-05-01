State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $31.37 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $728.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

