Starname Market Cap Tops $5.66 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $274,430.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starname has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

