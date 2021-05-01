St. Louis Trust Co Takes $775,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

