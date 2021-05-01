S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Critical Contrast

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 3.47 $98.23 million $3.09 10.66 Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 4.70 $19.50 million $1.70 14.53

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for S&T Bancorp and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.98%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 4.95% 6.52% 0.83% Citizens & Northern 18.73% 9.17% 1.30%

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

