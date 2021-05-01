SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 70.4% in April

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SSEZY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,999. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

