SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.540-4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

