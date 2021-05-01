Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 690,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SV opened at $9.98 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.