Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,979.96

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,979.96 ($38.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,272 ($42.75). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 302,434 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,312.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.96. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,488 shares of company stock worth $10,511,102.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

