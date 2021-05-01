SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

