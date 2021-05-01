SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $136.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

