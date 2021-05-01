SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 137,709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.