SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

