S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $390.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $394.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

