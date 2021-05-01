S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.17. S&P Global has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $394.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

