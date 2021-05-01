S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.550-12.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.17. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $394.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

