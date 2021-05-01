S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.550-12.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

