S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. S&P Global has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $394.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,608,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

