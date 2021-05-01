South32’s (SOUHY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

South32 stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

