SonoCoin (SONO) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $144,007.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00282445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.65 or 0.01094381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00725507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.71 or 0.99909408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

