Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 340,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,214. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

