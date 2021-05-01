SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 884,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SolarWinds by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SolarWinds by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

