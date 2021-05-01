SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

