SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

