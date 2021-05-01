Societe Generale Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to “Hold”

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

