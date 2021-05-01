Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $481,640.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.38 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

