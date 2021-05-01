Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday.

LON:SN traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52). The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.88%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

