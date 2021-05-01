SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Shares of SMECF stock opened at $576.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.52. SMC has a 1 year low of $446.02 and a 1 year high of $682.00.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.