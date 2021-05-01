SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.
NYSE:SM traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.
In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.