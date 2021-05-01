SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.67. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 643,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,522. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.