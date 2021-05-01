Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $14,732,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $308,992,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $6,826,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.