Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.