Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.07 ($1.31), with a volume of 1292310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

