Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 1,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is -84.21%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

