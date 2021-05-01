Simplex Trading LLC Sells 51,378 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,378 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

