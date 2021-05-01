Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.