Simplex Trading LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

