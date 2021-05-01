Simplex Trading LLC Has $38,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

AMJ stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.