Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.19% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 1,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 131,224 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

